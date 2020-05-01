Infirmary Medical Clinics resuming in-office patient visits

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

Beginning Monday, May 4, Infirmary Medical Clinics will increase the number of patients seen in the office on a limited, by appointment only basis. With continued vigilance in response to COVID-19, the clinics request that patients adhere to the following guidelines:

All patients will be screened prior to entering the facility. This includes a fever screen and questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms.

Patients will be required to wear a mask during their appointment. If the patient does not already have a mask, one will be provided for you.

Guests will not be allowed. Exceptions are made for pediatric patients and in the case of a necessary caregiver for adult patients.

Furniture in the waiting rooms will be reduced to adhere to the recommended guidelines from the CDC regarding social distancing.

If the size of waiting room limits the ability of patients to be distanced, patients may be asked to wait in their car or asked to wait in an exam room.

Each office will continue to follow stringent sanitation procedures for all areas. Physicians will continue to provide telemedicine on an as-needed basis. Lastly, due to the unique nature of each clinic’s practices other measures may be adopted. Please contact your physician’s office directly with any questions or to schedule an appointment.

Testing for COVID-19 will be available on an as needed basis. If you have fever, shortness of breath or coughing, we encourage you to contact your primary care physician to discuss setting up an appointment to be screened. You can also call 251-435-1106 if you have additional questions about COVID-19 testing.

A complete list of Infirmary Medical Clinics impacted by these changes.

Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates (All locations)

251-471-3544

Central Baldwin Physicians

251-947-2000

Coastal Medical Group (All locations)

251-929-3424

Diagnostic and Medical Clinic (All locations)

251-435-1200

Eastern Shore Family Practice

251-626-1175

Eastern Shore Women’s Health

251-279-3794

Family Medical of Mobile | Semmes

251-649-6112

Family Medical of Mobile | West

251-666-8232

Gulf Coast Gastroenterology

251-990-0360

Infirmary Occupational Health | Water Street

251-433-3781

Infirmary Occupational Health | Daphne

251-625-8222

Infirmary Occupational Health | HWY 90

251-660-7676

Infirmary Pediatrics

251-435-5437

Infirmary Surgical Specialists | Mobile

251-433-5557

Infirmary Surgical Specialists | Fairhope

251-990-9191

Infirmary Surgical Specialists | Springhill

251-438-4440

Infirmary Surgical Specialists | Foley

251-943-1045

Mobile Bay OB-GYN Center

251-435-7900

Infirmary Neurosurgery

251-435-6850

North Baldwin Family Medicine

and Obstetrics

251-937-5377

North Baldwin Internal Medicine

251-937-7910

North Baldwin Pediatrics

251-580-8475

North Baldwin Primary Plus

251-937-7100

Premier Women’s Health

251-937-2380

Rehabilitation Specialists

251-435-6850

Women’s Health Alliance of Mobile

251-435-7700

