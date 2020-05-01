Infirmary Medical Clinics resuming in-office patient visits

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —
Beginning Monday, May 4, Infirmary Medical Clinics will increase the number of patients seen in the office on a limited, by appointment only basis. With continued vigilance in response to COVID-19, the clinics request that patients adhere to the following guidelines:
- All patients will be screened prior to entering the facility. This includes a fever screen and questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms.
- Patients will be required to wear a mask during their appointment. If the patient does not already have a mask, one will be provided for you.
- Guests will not be allowed. Exceptions are made for pediatric patients and in the case of a necessary caregiver for adult patients.
- Furniture in the waiting rooms will be reduced to adhere to the recommended guidelines from the CDC regarding social distancing.
- If the size of waiting room limits the ability of patients to be distanced, patients may be asked to wait in their car or asked to wait in an exam room.
Each office will continue to follow stringent sanitation procedures for all areas. Physicians will continue to provide telemedicine on an as-needed basis. Lastly, due to the unique nature of each clinic’s practices other measures may be adopted. Please contact your physician’s office directly with any questions or to schedule an appointment.
Testing for COVID-19 will be available on an as needed basis. If you have fever, shortness of breath or coughing, we encourage you to contact your primary care physician to discuss setting up an appointment to be screened. You can also call 251-435-1106 if you have additional questions about COVID-19 testing.
A complete list of Infirmary Medical Clinics impacted by these changes.
Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates (All locations)
251-471-3544
Central Baldwin Physicians
251-947-2000
Coastal Medical Group (All locations)
251-929-3424
Diagnostic and Medical Clinic (All locations)
251-435-1200
Eastern Shore Family Practice
251-626-1175
Eastern Shore Women’s Health
251-279-3794
Family Medical of Mobile | Semmes
251-649-6112
Family Medical of Mobile | West
251-666-8232
Gulf Coast Gastroenterology
251-990-0360
Infirmary Occupational Health | Water Street
251-433-3781
Infirmary Occupational Health | Daphne
251-625-8222
Infirmary Occupational Health | HWY 90
251-660-7676
Infirmary Pediatrics
251-435-5437
Infirmary Surgical Specialists | Mobile
251-433-5557
Infirmary Surgical Specialists | Fairhope
251-990-9191
Infirmary Surgical Specialists | Springhill
251-438-4440
Infirmary Surgical Specialists | Foley
251-943-1045
Mobile Bay OB-GYN Center
251-435-7900
Infirmary Neurosurgery
251-435-6850
North Baldwin Family Medicine
and Obstetrics
251-937-5377
North Baldwin Internal Medicine
251-937-7910
North Baldwin Pediatrics
251-580-8475
North Baldwin Primary Plus
251-937-7100
Premier Women’s Health
251-937-2380
Rehabilitation Specialists
251-435-6850
Women’s Health Alliance of Mobile
251-435-7700
