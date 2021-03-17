Radar

Infirmary Health to provide 3,600 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for next week

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

MOBILE, ALA (WKRG) — Starting Tuesday, March 23, through Thursday, March 25, Infirmary Health will provide 3,600 first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to qualifying patients with an appointment.

Patients must fall within the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) eligible groups of 1a, 1b or 1c.

Participants can receive their first dose at ProHealth Fitness Center, located at 166 Mobile Infirmary
Boulevard, on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday the week of March 22. Second doses will be provided the week of April 12 to those who receive their first dose on these days.

To date, Infirmary Health has provided more than 40,000 vaccines across Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

