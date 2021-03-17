Infirmary Health to provide 3,600 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for next week
MOBILE, ALA (WKRG) — Starting Tuesday, March 23, through Thursday, March 25, Infirmary Health will provide 3,600 first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to qualifying patients with an appointment.
Patients must fall within the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) eligible groups of 1a, 1b or 1c.
Participants can receive their first dose at ProHealth Fitness Center, located at 166 Mobile Infirmary
Boulevard, on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday the week of March 22. Second doses will be provided the week of April 12 to those who receive their first dose on these days.
- Participants must have an appointment:
o To request an appointment, please visit https://vaccine.infirmaryhealth.org and
complete the online request form.
To date, Infirmary Health has provided more than 40,000 vaccines across Mobile and Baldwin Counties.