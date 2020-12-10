Infirmary Health to begin COVID-19 vaccinations next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health will start issuing COVID-19 vaccinations at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16.

As you know, this is an exciting time for our country and our state… We have identified two physicians, Dr. Cynthia Crowder-Hicks and Dr. Coby Harrison, who have agreed to be the first to take the vaccine. Dr. Crowder-Hicks is a pulmonologist with Diagnostic & Medical Clinic and was among the first physicians to serve on the COVID floor at Mobile Infirmary. She also has strong ties with the African American community. Dr. Harrison is an internal medicine specialist with Diagnostic & Medical Clinic and has led the charge for many COVID-19 initiatives at Infirmary Health, including providing mass testing through DMC. Dr. Harrison has a strong relationship with many younger patients who may be hesitant to take the vaccine. Infirmary Health

The same will be done at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope on Wednesday morning.

Infirmary Health says it is the top leader of COVID cases treated in the region.

