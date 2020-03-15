Infirmary Health restricts all visitors effective Monday, March 16 at 5 a.m.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

Unedited press release from Infirmary Health

Mobile, Ala. — Effective Monday, March 16 at 5 a.m., Infirmary Health will restrict all visitors at each acute care and rehabilitation facility, including Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital. Only one caregiver deemed necessary to the patient’s care and well-being by hospital personnel will be permitted to enter our facilities, and all such visitors must be screened prior to entering. All personnel performing the screenings have been provided with guidelines of caregivers who meet this criteria, and each situation will be critically evaluated. Additionally, all allowed caregivers and patient admissions will enter through one entrance at each hospital.

Infirmary Health is dedicated to keeping our patients, employees and providers safe. While this updated policy differs from normal routine, we feel it is necessary to ensure the safety of all parties involved, and we appreciate the community’s cooperation with this effort during the National Emergency concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

If you feel ill, please do not go out into the community and risk infecting other people. If you feel that you have come into contact with COVID-19, please call the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) hotline at 1-888-264-2256. If the line is busy, please hang up and try again. ADPH will provide you with instructions on what to do next and with information on where you can be tested. Infirmary Health continues to work in conjunction with ADPH and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stay abreast of the latest developments with COVID-19. We receive daily updates from the CDC and ADPH and can adjust our Infectious Influx Plan as necessary.

Our health system has taken every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients and our staff. We have developed processes to properly screen and isolate individuals who present to our hospitals and who meet the CDC criteria for the virus. To contain the spread of the virus, all patients are screened through the Admission and Emergency Departments. Patients suspected of COVID-19 are provided with a facemask and isolated. Healthcare workers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) while caring for patients under investigation. Staff are also being monitored to ensure everyone’s safety.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html.

LATEST STORIES: