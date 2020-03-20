Infirmary Health reports two COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health is reporting two positive cases of COVID-19.

The following is a news release from Infirmary Health:

On March 20, 2020, Infirmary Health received two positive cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). These cases are in addition to the positive case received at North Baldwin Infirmary on March 14, 2020. The first patient is currently isolated at Thomas Hospital, and the second patient is isolated at home after receiving a test at Mobile Infirmary. All staff who are caring for potential and positive COVID-19 patients are practicing universal precautions to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.

“Infirmary Health continues to protect the safety of our patients, community and staff. We have been preparing for the spread of COVID-19 since early February when we activated our existing Emergency Preparedness and Influx of Infectious Patients plans. We have since made tighter adjustments to our visitation policy, staff precautions, outpatient services and travel policy,” says Mark Nix, President & CEO of Infirmary Health. “We appreciate the community’s support and cooperation during this difficult time. We encourage anyone who feels ill to remain at home, as to not risk infecting the healthy population. Patients and community members should continue to follow the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for the virus just as healthcare workers are doing.”

For patients showing symptoms of COVID-19, Infirmary Health is launching appointment-only drive through testing sites beginning Monday, March 23. To schedule an appointment to be tested, please call the Infirmary Health COVID-19 testing hotline beginning Sunday, March 22 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Appointments are limited, and the registered nurse performing the initial screening on the phone will determine whether patients need to be tested for COVID-19 based on CDC criteria. The hotline phone number is 251-341-CV19 and will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily from March 22 until March 27.

As always, Infirmary Health is here to provide exceptional care to all of our patients at all of our facilities. We will continue to serve our communities with the healthcare they need and appreciate their support during this time. Additionally, Infirmary Health remains in close contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and CDC to receive the most up to date information on COVID-19.