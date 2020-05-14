Infirmary Health receives its first allocation of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Unedited press release from Infirmary Health

Mobile, Ala. – Infirmary Health is now able to treat a limited number of COVID-19 patients with the experimental drug, Remdesivir. This allocation was made possible through a donation from Gilead Sciences Inc. facilitated by the federal government and Alabama Department of Public Health. Infirmary Health will utilize it to treat the most critical COVID-19 patients at Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.

For several weeks, Infirmary Health has contacted members of the state and federal governments with requests for Remdesivir. Last week, the system was asked to submit a request for the drug to ADPH based on the number of patients who meet the treatment criteria. With the donation received, Infirmary Health physicians will administer the drug to a limited number of patients who qualify and are the most critical of need. Our physicians and administration will continue to work with the ADPH to provide necessary information for future allocations as they are made available.

“Infirmary Health has stood as the healthcare leader across the Gulf Coast throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” states Mark Nix, President & CEO Infirmary Health. “Like with convalescent plasma, we are excited to care for our patients with the most advanced treatment options available. We have seen strong success from the convalescent plasma program and hope to see the same or better results from Remdesivir as well.”

Infirmary Health greatly appreciates the support from across the state to help care for the most critical COVID-19 patients through the Remdesivir treatment, particularly from Congressman Bradley Byrne and his staff. Infirmary Health’s hospitals, clinics and affiliates consistently pursue new treatment opportunities to care for its patients, staff and communities and maintain its stature as the FIRST CHOICE for healthcare in the region.

If you are ill and believe you may have COVID-19, please call 251-341-2819 for more information.

