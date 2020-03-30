Infirmary Health postpones COVID-19 testing due to severe weather threat

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital and other Infirmary Health hospitals have postponed Tuesday’s COVID-19 testing due to the severe weather threat.

The testing has been rescheduled for Wednesday. If you have an appointment scheduled for Tuesday you will be contacted about rescheduling.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories