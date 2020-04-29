Infirmary Health nurses pray for fellow worker battling COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Infirmary Health nurses gather around a fellow employee battling COVID-19 to pray for her healing and full recovery.

The nurses on her home unit are all seen wearing white caps to symbolize their solidarity and unity.

They say they’re also praying for the full recovery of other COVID-19 patients as well and hope the community will join in on the prayers.

