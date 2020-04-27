Infirmary Health launches plasma program for COVID-19 patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health says twelve patients, including several physicians, who successfully recovered from COVID-19 have agreed to donate their plasma to help heal other COVID-19 patients who are still in the hospital.

The healthcare system says they are the first in the region to begin harvesting convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 (coronavirus) patients.

Furhan Yunus, M.D., FACP, Physician Director Infirmary Cancer Care.

“We are thrilled to launch the Convalescent Plasma Protocol at Infirmary Health. In many ways, we have relied on our community for support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there is an opportunity for those who have had the virus to contribute potentially life-saving treatment to our patients. Infirmary Health is dedicated to providing our communities with the most innovative and advanced treatment options available, and this program illustrates that.”

At the beginning of April, Infirmary Health started a clinical trial with Mayo clinic after approval from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Infirmary Health have screened more than 70 potential donors.

One individual’s plasma donation can treat up to three patients. An additional 24 candidates have agreed to donate plasma pending a negative test result for COVID-19.

Infirmary Health says these donations will go to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

If you are ill and believe you may have COVID-19, please contact your healthcare provider directly or call 251-341-2819 for more information on testing.

LATEST STORIES: