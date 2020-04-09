Infirmary Health hosting testing for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health is hosting drive through testing Thursday, April 9 through Wednesday, April 15, for people in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

You must have an appointment to be tested, and the appointments are limited, so you will need to meet specific criteria to get tested.

To schedule an appointment, patients are asked to call the Infirmary Health COVID-19 testing hotline at 251-341-2819. The hotline is open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. You will speak with a nurse, who will perform the initial screening that will determine whether you need to be tested based on the CDC criteria.

You also must be a Mobile or Baldwin County resident. Infirmary Health will test on patients 12 months or older, if you’re over 18, you must bring a valid ID. A parent or guardian must present a valid ID for patients under 18.

APPOINTMENT QUALIFIERS

Mobile or Baldwin County residents only. Must be 12 months of age or older. If over 18, must have valid ID.

(Parent or guardian must present ID for pediatric patients.) If the patient meets the CDC criteria to be tested, they will receive an appointment location and time. The test will be administered in the car. Remain in your vehicle. A clinician will assess symptoms and administer test if needed. Once swabbed, the patient will receive clear next steps from the medical provider.

If you meet the criteria, you’ll be given an appointment time and location. This is drive through testing, the test will be administered in your car, you will remain in your vehicle. Once swabbed, you will receive the next steps from the medical provider.

Infirmary Health will be hosting the drive through testing weekdays. It goes through Wednesday, April 15th.

