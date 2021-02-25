Infirmary Health has given 30,000+ vaccines in Mobile, Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health is celebrating a medical milestone. The health care system has now administered more than 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Today, Infirmary Health is proud to announce that Alabama’s largest non-governmental health system has now provided more than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Mobile and Baldwin County residents after launching its COVID-19 vaccine program just over two months ago.

Infirmary Health has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other health system in our region and has served as a leader in innovative COVID-19 treatments including the administration of monoclonal antibody infusions to more than 1,700 patients and conducting more than 113,000 COVID-19 tests.  Additionally, Infirmary Health was the first provider in the area to receive approval from the Mayo Clinic to offer convalescent plasma treatments to COVID-19 inpatients.

Infirmary Health is proud to serve our communities throughout this entire COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Nix, President & CEO of Infirmary Health. “This massive undertaking would not be possible without the full support of the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Hospital Association as well as the dedicated physicians across Infirmary Health. Our leadership team, working alongside the 6,000 members of the Infirmary Health family, has responded to every challenge throughout the pandemic. Their tireless work over the past 11 months demonstrates why Infirmary Health is “The FIRST CHOICE for Healthcare in Our Region.”

