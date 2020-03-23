Infirmary Health COVID-19 to hold appointment only testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG)– Infirmary Health sent the following information Monday about appointment only testing in Baldwin County.

Testing will only be administered at the undisclosed sites after authorization is given

Infirmary Health

APPOINTMENT QUALIFIERS

  • 1. Mobile or Baldwin County residents only. Must have valid ID and be over the age of 18.
  • 2. If the patient meets the CDC criteria to be tested, they will receive an appointment location and time.
  • 3. The test will be administered in the car. Remain in your vehicle.
  • 4. A clinician will assess symptoms and administer test if needed.
  • 5. Once swabbed, the patient will receive clear next steps from the medical provider.
COVID_Testing_Flyer_2020_^012305843009246768619Download

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories