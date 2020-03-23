Infirmary Health COVID-19 to hold appointment only testing

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG)– Infirmary Health sent the following information Monday about appointment only testing in Baldwin County.
Testing will only be administered at the undisclosed sites after authorization is givenInfirmary Health
APPOINTMENT QUALIFIERS
- 1. Mobile or Baldwin County residents only. Must have valid ID and be over the age of 18.
- 2. If the patient meets the CDC criteria to be tested, they will receive an appointment location and time.
- 3. The test will be administered in the car. Remain in your vehicle.
- 4. A clinician will assess symptoms and administer
testif needed.
- 5. Once swabbed, the patient will receive clear next steps from the medical provider.
