Immunocompromised during the coronavirus pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — No one is immune to getting COVID-19, but for some, the experience could be much worse. That’s why it’s so important to continue practicing social distancing and other measures to stop the spread.

We’re under a stay at home order, but most people can go out for essentials. However, people who are immunocompromised are confined to their homes because there’s a greater chance they’ll catch COVID-19, and there’s a greater chance for serious complications.

“Immunocompromised are at higher risk of infection if exposed, and are higher risk of more serious infection if they test positive including higher risk for hospitalization and ventilation and unfortunately death,” said Jennifer Young Pierce, M.D., USA Health.

Some of the people who are at greater risk might not be who you’re picturing.

“Pregnant patients technically are immunocompromised. Of course, we always think of cancer patients and transplant patients, patients with lupus or rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis,” said Dr. Pierce.

And those with more than one risk factor have an even greater chance of getting COVID-19 if they’re around someone who has it. Tory Toomey is one of them. She has cervical cancer and has been going through chemotherapy. She told Cherish Lombard her doctor told her she won’t survive if she gets it. She hasn’t been able to leave her home since the pandemic began.

“Simple things like going to the grocery store is nonexistent now,” said Toomey.

She says it’s incredibly frustrating when she sees people disregarding social distancing guidelines.

“If you’re not going to do this for yourself, do this for people like me who want to leave the house who can’t,” Toomey said.

One of the hardest parts for those who are immunocompromised is not being able to spend time with family members outside your home.

Toomey said, “My grandmother wants me to come over and visit. I want to visit her so badly and take the children and spend time with her but having to explain to her that I can’t because it’s not safe for me, it’s not safe for her.”

Tory says she’s now more aware of her surroundings and cleans constantly, and she’s keeping a positive attitude.

She said, “I feel like in one sense, this is going to bring a sense of community back that we haven’t had in a very long time.”

Dr. Pierce says it’s best to stay away from those who are immunocompromised– but if that’s not possible, you should try to get tested for COVID-19 first.