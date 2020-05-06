“I’m not going to say they can’t sit down,” Orange Beach hot dog shop pushes to open economy

Coronavirus

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Robbie Gough says he and his wife have poured everything into their hot dog shop on Canal Road – Bun Runners.

They got some COVID-19 relief money, but not much.

“It’s still taken a huge toll on us,” said Gough.

Bun Runners doesn’t have a big dine-in scene, and the business runs primarily on carryout, “but if you want to sit down and eat in here – you’re fine, you’re good,” Gough said. He’s urging the governor to open the economy back up.

Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer-at-Home order expires May 15. When she made the announcement, she was adamant it wasn’t safe for restaurants to open up yet.

