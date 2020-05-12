If you’ve had COVID-19, you could help someone who has it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have had COVID-19, you have the opportunity to help someone else who has it now. LifeSouth is asking COVID-19 patients who have recovered to donate plasma. Health experts around the world are trying to come up with ways to protect us against COVID-19, and they believe that plasma from people who have recovered from the virus contains antibodies that may help others who are currently fighting the virus. It’s called “convalescent plasma.”

“One of the problems when you have COVID is of course your body is inable to, unable to fight it because there are no antibodies to do that. People who have recovered from COVID are producing these antibodies and thus are able to fight COVID,” said Joe Adkins, Pharmacy Director at Springhill Medical Center.

This gives patients who are most ill the potential to put up a little bit more of a fight against COVID. There’s no guarantee that it will help every COVID-19 patient, but the plasma has helped patients across the U.S. In fact, Adkins says coronavirus patients at Springhill Medical Center who were treated with these antibodies have all been able to go home.

So if you have recovered from the virus, this is where you come in.

He said, “There are just not a lot of these donors out there. So we are trying to drum up information and access information so that we can have Mobilians help Mobilians who are sick with COVID.”

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are collecting the plasma donations to treat critically ill patients at local hospitals such as Springhill Medical Center, Mobile Infirmary, and Providence Hospital. These hospitals are involved in the COVID-19 expanded access program. Details about this program can be found at https://www.uscovidplasma.org/

You can be tested for antibodies and have your plasma drawn at LifeSouth. The plasma donation process is similar to donating blood and takes about an hour, and you can donate as often as twice a week. Those with certain underlying medical conditions and advanced age are not eligible to donate. To see if you are eligible to donate plasma, send an email to medicalofficeatlifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.

