“I just think they owe me more of an explanation” Mobile resident says ADPH canceled his covid-19 vaccination appointment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The confusion continues with the vaccination roll out as cancelations to appointments that were made with ADPH are coming in.

We have had several viewers reach out saying their vaccination appointments made with that very busy ADPH hotline have been canceled. One of those people, 78-year-old Larry Wooley called the hotline as soon as he found out he was eligible for the next round of vaccinations. He called a ton he said and finally got through for an appointment on Jan. 29th. But then his efforts turned useless when he got a call from ADPH last Friday saying the appointment he worked so hard to get was canceled, he said “He said we will call you back to reschedule and he said two weeks to three months and I said that is just unacceptable, I don’t understand this I went through all of the proper procedures, where does that leave me? in a state of limbo, how do you describe that limbo?”

Now with cases still high and rising, Wooley is concerned at his age, with no answer in sight of when he will be able to get his doses he says “I have kids and grandkids and great-grandkids that I want to live to see and how much longer do I have to go through this? I just think they owe me more of an explanation than cancelling your appointment and we’ll let you know when you can come in.”

This could all have to do with dose numbers, last week MCHD saying there just aren’t enough to go around “Right now we are in a phase of an extremely limited number of vaccine doses. You know 75 and older, healthcare workers and first responders that’s nearly 60 thousand that live in Mobile County that fit those categories.” said Dr. Rendi Murphree.