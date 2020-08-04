Husband separated from wife in nursing home since March, COVID-19 numbers rising inside

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – It touched all of our hearts to hear Jerry Perkins sing to his wife, Louise, back in March through her nursing home window in Bay Minette.

They’ve been together for 65 years, but haven’t been able to see each other in person since March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He cries a lot. He’s very depressed. He wants to get back in there to see my mom,” said their daughter, Sandra Henry Perkins.

Just when they hoped things were getting a little better, they tell WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown another outbreak has occurred inside of Oakwood Nursing Home. Now, they say window visits are off limits.

“We may not get that opportunity to be together again before this is all over,” she said.

That’s the family’s biggest fear. Loved ones decided to move Jerry closer to the nursing home so he could be with his wife in a moments notice, if needed.

“He can look out his kitchen window and look towards Oakwood and see that mama’s within seeing distance of him,” she added.

Family members say there are 12 new positive COVID-19 cases at Oakwood Nursing Home. We reached out to the facility for comment, but we’re told policy restricts them from releasing that information.

Luckily, Louise tested negative for the virus this week.

