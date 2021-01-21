Hundreds line up to secure COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Daphne, ahead of second mass vaccination clinic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hundreds of people in phase 1B of Alabama’s vaccine distribution lined up outside of the Daphne Civic Center on Thursday morning to secure their COVID-19 vaccine appointment ahead of the second mass vaccination clinic.

A couple hundred people got vaccinated while the remainder got an appointment card to come back for the clinic on Tuesday.

“Its going to be worth it if I live longer, I’m 75 years old,” says Michael Garner, a Baldwin County resident.

The gates opened at the Daphne Civic Center at 6:30 a.m., but the line of cars formed outside the building long before that.

The mass vaccination clinic was set up by the Alabama Department of Public Health in collaboration with the Baldwin EMA and city of Daphne.

Only those 75 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders were eligible to get in line.

This was the second mass vaccination held at the Daphne Civic Center and there will be two more next week.

The vaccine clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The people in line before the clinic started were there to get an appointment card for the clinics next week. Most the vaccines given on Thursday were to people they didn’t get to on Tuesday.

Baldwin EMA says they believe reservation cards are beneficial because they help keep people safe and allow them to practice social distancing while they distribute the vaccines.

To get an appointment, line up outside the gate before the gates open at 6:30 a.m. on January 26 to get a reservation card.

People waited in line for hours but most said it was worth it if it means they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is free, however eligible residents must:

-Be 75 or older

-A healthcare worker

-First responder