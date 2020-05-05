Huge mural in Mobile spreads message of love

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

In the hot sun, armed with sunscreen and Gatorade, Artist Kat Stoves, is hard at work painting a mural that has taken a turn since the coronavirus pandemic. The mural is called “Love All.” It’s on the side of Central Presbyterian Church in Midtown Mobile. The mural shows hearts and hands united as one.

Stoves started the mural in January, with the hope of having local school children complete it. Enter coronavirus, and school was canceled. Children aren’t able to congregate to help her get the mural done.

Stoves is one of the artists in residence at Central Presbyterian. She says the mural reflects all the “magic in the community.” By this, she means the generosity of people in Mobile. When News 5 was there, the church was holding it’s weekly food pantry distribution. Stoves painted, as over 400 families drove up to receive food boxes. She says that is just one example of how much people have stepped up to help people affected by the pandemic.

Stoves will continue painting the mural all summer long and plans for children to help her fill in some of the white spaces. She hopes to be finished by the time school starts.

