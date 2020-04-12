Huge changes for Easter worship amid pandemic guidelines

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It was an Easter like no other in Mobile County and churches across the country. Social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 meant churchgoers were either online or in their cars. I hopscotched to drive-in services around Mobile County.

Car horns replace Hallelujahs at Forward Church in Irvington. During a rousing sermon, Pastor Justin Driver preaches in front of rows of cars instead of rows of pews. It was much the same at Dauphin Way Baptist near I-65 and Pathway Church near Semmes.

“We were designed for community in Genesis it says “let us make man in our image” that’s the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, together in creation we were designed for this,” said Pastor Travis Johnson with Pathway Church via Zoom video chat between Sunday services. The style of worship changes too. Drive-in services are also making worship simpler.

“They’re not expecting anything amazing in production value they’ve come and they need to sing these songs, the heart songs of our faith and we want to simplify it and have it be songs with which they are familiar,’ said Blake Newsome with Dauphin Way Baptist Church. The pandemic has been tough on individuals, businesses and churches but some pastors say, in some respects, it’s also giving them more ways to reach out.

“People are less intimidated tuning in to an online service in their living room versus gathering together in a large group setting it sort of eases them into the gospel experience,” said Justin Driver with Forward Church