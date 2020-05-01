How will COVID-19 affect local concerts this year?

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Concerts and large crowds are typically a big part of summer life on the Gulf Coast, but closures and restrictions have put a haunt to a lot of musicians touring this year.

“Will people go to concerts? I mean that’s the big question,” said Brent Lane, Program Director and Morning Co-Host at Cat Country 98.7 in Pensacola.

COVID-19 restrictions and concerns have already forced many bands off of the road, but what happens once states start opening back up?

“I think realistically for smaller venues if the governors say it is ok to get back in business I think there’s plenty of bands who will be like as soon as they say we can play we’re coming,” he said.

Brent tells News 5 it’s really a wait and see game as to what happens over the next few months, but he predicts we could see some changes.

“I think you have a lot of small bands who if they don’t tour, run the risk of losing their bands. Those guys have got to work and a lot of the way it works in the music business is if you’re not touring you’re not making money,” he added.

The hope is for our local venues to reopen soon. As of now, concerts at The Wharf in Orange Beach are still on the calendar.

In the meantime Brent adds that a lot of people are turning to radio and music during isolation as an escape.

“It is shocking the amount of people who call and just be like thank you for being there and being a friend,” he said.

