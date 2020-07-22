How to safely go to the gym during COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Most gyms are reopened to the public, but some are still uncertain if it is safe to work out during a global pandemic.

Mobile journalist Colleen Peterson met with Taylor Hayes, fitness instructor at Pure Barre in Fairhope, to talk about how they modified their workouts in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“We are at about half capacity, and we have about six feet between each station,” Taylor said. “We have adapted our daily routines due to COVID-19 such as wearing a face mask, sanitizing and staying socially distant. Going to the gym is safe as long as you follow those guidelines.”

They are following the statewide mask mandate but working out with a mask on could be harmful to your health.

“Please wear your mask the whole time your in here, except for right when we start class,” Taylor said. “It would be ideal for people to wear it the whole time but I get nervous about people exercising with a mask on.”

Working out could help combat the virus by staying healthy!

“It’s really good for your immune system to stay active,” Taylor said. “Since we opened back up people are feeling a lot more mentally healthy as well as physically healthy”

During COVID-19 it is not recommenced to share workout equipment.

“We have two sets of equipment that we will swap out so people aren’t using the same thing that a bunch of people have been using back to back,” Taylor said.

If you do attend a gym with shared equipment make sure to use sanitizing wipes before and after use and to bring your own workout mat.

