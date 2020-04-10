How to safely go to the grocery store, food expert explains what to do

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are a few concerns with safely going to the grocery store during the current pandemic. There is one myth in particular that is going around social media. Can you get coronavirus from food?

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Dr. Armitra, Assistant professor in Food Microbiology at AAMU, to get the answers.

“None of the research suggests that coronavirus is transmitted through food,” Dr.Armitra said.

There are few extra precautionary steps that needs to be taken when going to the grocery store. It is advised to wear a facemark and gloves and bring sanitary wipes along with you.

When you first walk in make sure to wipe down the whole cart with the sanitary wipes. Make sure to use the wipes frequently throughout the store and make sure to stay 6 feet away from all other customers.

When you leave the store make sure to not cross-contaminate and once you take off the gloves make sure to wash your hands immediately and to cleanse your phone if it was used in the grocery store.

Leave the grocery bags outside of your house and apartment and empty the contents and bring them inside. Wipe down any boxes and cans and any of the items you purchased from the grocery store.

I asked Dr. Armitra if we should be taking any extra steps with cleaning our fruits and vegetables.

“When it comes to fruits and vegetables all of the experts in the area we are just recommending to wash your fruits and vegetables as you normally would.”

