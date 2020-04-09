How to make a face mask at home, join A Merry Band of Sewist’s facebook page

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Are you at home wondering how you can help the medical community? You can make homemade face masks that are delivered to hospitals across Mobile by joining “A Merry Band of Sewist’s” facebook page.

April McLeod started the group a little over a week ago and has grown significantly since. She also created a written step by step guide on how to make one if you are new to sewing.

“I made this because so many of the people I was talking to said they cant follow the directions of the ones that were videos,” April said. “Really simple steps.”

Her group makes multiple stops at hospitals and first responder facilities across Mobile. In order to insure safety, she goes over exactly what NOT to do. Certain fabrics could be harmful to the users.

“Don’t use it, it has fiberglass and you can breathe the fiberglass in,” April explained. “Don’t use drier sheets because they are full of chemicals.”

You can find the face mask guide on her facebook page. Anyone can join and help out the Medical Community!

LATEST STORIES: