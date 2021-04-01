How to apply for COVID rent assistance in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission’s portal for the rental assistance program went live Thursday.
You can access the portal here. Then click “start my application.”
Certain things will be considered on a case-by-case basis, but below is a summary of the program’s details.
- Money can be used for rent only, not utilities
- Can apply for 15-month total time span, back-pay dating to April 2020
- Can be used for back or forward pay
- Forward pay: only three months at a time
- Money goes to landlord, tenants will not receive check or cash
- Must prove you were financially burdened by COVID-19
- Eligibility based on housing-to-income ratio, at least 30 percent
- Hotline and in-person registration options will be available shortly
- Must make less than $64,800 annually