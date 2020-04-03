How long will it take for your COVID-19 test results to come back?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across Alabama, but the test results can’t come quick enough for those waiting to hear if they’ve joined that growing list.

In rural counties it was taking up to two weeks for results to come back from private labs, but the Alabama Department of Public Health says they continue to work on speeding up the process.

“We have about a 24-72 hour turnaround time at the moment. Now that can change depending on the number of specimens that we receive and certainly could be longer than that,” said Dr. Karen Landers.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the number of tests coming in has a lot to do with the turnaround time.

“Their processing depends on the volume of testing that they have. I have been aware that some commercial labs have had a longer turnaround time, however I do believe they’re doing the same thing we’re doing and that is trying to keep the turnaround time as short as possible,” she said.

Dr. Landers reminds those who have been tested to stay home while you wait for those results.

“We want people to obviously stay at home when they’re sick, but if they become sick enough that they need to seek medical care make sure that they know how to seek that medical care. Don’t just go to your doctors office, don’t just show up to the emergency room without calling and letting them know,” she said.

