How does southwest Alabama’s vaccination rate compare to the rest of the state?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although Alabama is no longer listed as the nation’s least vaccinated state, rates continue to fluctuate statewide as COVID-19 cases ramp up nationwide.

As of Sept. 6, 2021, 3,993,798 doses have been administered in Alabama. 2,322,620 people have received at least one dose, and 1,798,542 have completed the vaccine series. Most people who have received the COVID-19 are 65 and older.

Source: Alabama Department of Publich Health

A full list of COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found here.

Here is a full breakdown of how vaccinated counties in southwest Alabama are as of Sept. 6, 2021:

Mobile County

Population: 413,210

413,210 People receiving at least one dose: 187,762

187,762 % People receiving at least one dose: 45.44 %

45.44 People completely vaccinated: 147,287

147,287 % People completing vaccine series: 35.64 %

35.64 Doses Administered: 327,877

Baldwin County

Population: 223,234

223,234 People receiving at least one dose: 108,927

108,927 % People receiving at least one dose: 48.79 %

48.79 People completely vaccinated: 82,562

82,562 % People completing vaccine series: 36.98 %

36.98 Doses Administered: 187,366

Washington County

Population: 16,326

16,326 People receiving at least one dose: 7,043

7,043 % People receiving at least one dose: 43.14 %

43.14 People completely vaccinated: 5,169

5,169 % People completing vaccine series: 31.66 %

31.66 Doses Administered: 12,033

Clarke County

Population: 23,622

23,622 People receiving at least one dose: 11,968

11,968 % People receiving at least one dose: 50.66 %

50.66 People completely vaccinated: 8,698

8,698 % People completing vaccine series: 36.82 %

36.82 Doses Administered: 19,925

Monroe County

Population: 20,733

20,733 People receiving at least one dose: 9,422

9,422 % People receiving at least one dose: 45.44 %

45.44 People completely vaccinated: 6,599

6,599 % People completing vaccine series: 31.83 %

31.83 Doses Administered: 15,690

Conecuh County

Population: 12,067

12,067 People receiving at least one dose: 5,763

5,763 % People receiving at least one dose: 47.76 %

47.76 People completely vaccinated: 4,074

4,074 % People completing vaccine series: 33.76 %

33.76 Doses Administered: 9,527

Escambia County