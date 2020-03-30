How coronavirus is affecting law enforcement operations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Arrest numbers are down in Mobile County and according to Sheriff Sam Cochran this may be thanks to new efforts he says, are simple.

Sheriff Cochran explains efforts like this “Arrest fewer people, take fewer people into custody if there is a way to avoid taking them into custody and it is a reasonable thing to do then that’s what we are doing and as a result we’ve lowered the numbers in the jail by about 130 in the last three weeks.”

These numbers being down help with social distancing inside the jail as well as causing less exposure to their deputies. Sheriff Cochran says even though they are efforting fewer arrests, they are still serving justice in the process. “With something like a misdemeanor a deputy sheriff or police officer can just sign a warrant and hold that warrant for a couple of months until we get through this crisis. SO there are less on the scene arrests being made.” says the Sheriff.

As for the rest of our region, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says they are in discussion of starting summons in lieu of arrests for misdemeanors, but they haven’t as of yet. They do say their numbers are down and everyone is pretty much behaving. Which they believe in part is due to the closure of beaches and less spring break travelers.

These efforts aren’t region-wide however, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it is business as usual for them and that it is too early for them to see if crime is down in their area. According to their jail logs, they have made 70 arrests in the past week.

