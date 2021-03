MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When things get people talking, we want to hear from you.

Fridays on the 4 on 5, we take the week’s hottest topics to the streets.

The third round of stimulus checks are making their way to bank accounts and mailboxes across the country. So we wanted to know – what are you doing with the money?

To track your stimulus check, visit this IRS “Get My Payment” tool.