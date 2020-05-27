How a local memory care facility is helping residents during COVID-19 and tips for their caretakers

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone in one way or another. Erin Thompson from the Brennity Assisted Living and Memory Care in Daphne talks about how COVID-19 has affected senior citizens especially those with dementia or Alzheimer’s and how they are helping them through this time.

Thompson explains, “We try to find creative ways to still have fun. We have been able to plant spring flowers in our courtyards, we have been able to plant tomato plants and watch them grow healthy vibrant tomatoes.” Residents can also listen to live music in the courtyard. All of these activities are meant to keep some routine intact and also serve as a bright spot to keep spirits up all while staying safe, following CDC guidelines.

Thompson says that making the time to see your loved ones through window visits or virtual visits really helps as well. She says that all of this creates a sense of normalcy which is the main thing caretakers can do to help these residents through this difficult time when they cannot see their loved ones face-to-face.

