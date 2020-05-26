House of Prayer to give 10,000 pounds of food with drive-thru giveaway

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The House of Prayer in Walnut Hill will host a drive-thru food giveaway Wednesday, May 27.

Pensacola Caring Hearts and Justified Incarcerated Ministries plan to distribute 10,000 pounds of food from Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 9:00 am and will last until all the food has been handed out, or until noon.

“We are blessed to be able to help approximately 300 families who are in need” said Pastor Reginald Benjamin. He added, “as this pandemic continues, it continues to create stress and hopelessness on the families in our community. This is why we are excited to have this opportunity to help a community who has not receive any help during this pandemic free food distribution for this community.”

Families will pick up their food while staying in their cars and social distancing will be enforced.

To ensure the safety of everyone involved, a full range of protective measures will be taken and social distancing rules will be followed at all times.

