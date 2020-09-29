Hospitals, doctors urge Ala. Gov. to extend mask order

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Hospital Association and state doctors are urging Gov. Kay Ivey to extend a statewide rule requiring face masks in public.

The president of the hospital group, Dr. Donald Williamson, says cases of COVID-19 have fallen since reaching a high in the summer. And he says the reduction is tied to the rule, which took effect in mid-July and is set to expire Friday. The 5,000-member state medical association also is backing the rule.

The governor’s office says Ivey and state health officials are weighing their options. Ivey has indicated she plans to keep the face mask order in place.