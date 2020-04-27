Hospital staffing in Mobile reduced across the area

FILE-This Wednesday April 8, 2020 file photo shows a sign stating the ‘Heroes Work Here’ has been placed in the grounds of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber,File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As coronavirus cases grow, hospitals across the country are having to cut staff hours because of low revenue, including Mobile as one is even resulting in furloughs.

All hospitals in Mobile are dealing with some sort of reduced hours and Infirmary Health is even having to do some furloughs. In a statement sent to us they said “Beginning Sunday, April 26, additional employees will be asked to work reduced hours, and a small portion will be furloughed.” Infirmary Health says those who are furloughed will keep their benefits and will be able to come back to work eventually.

USA Health says they are “flexing” staff levels in a statement sent to us which read “As a result of our lower patient volume, we have begun to flex our staffing levels to match our patient care needs.” We asked for clarification on if flexing included furloughs or layoffs and they said they were only “reducing hours”.

Springhill Medical also said it is reducing hours, but no employees have been furloughed or laid off.

Providence Hospital sent us this statement in regards to hospital staffing, which reads in part:

Ascension Providence has continued to support all staff with full pay and opportunities to work full hours, even for those working from home. Associates whose working hours were reduced due to impacts from COVID-19 continue to receive full pay and benefits, including health insurance.

