Homemade mask giveaway in Coden

CODEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people in Coden have a little extra personal protective equipment. Members of the South Bay Communities Alliance held a homemade mask giveaway Saturday at the Coastal Response Center. They distributed 100 masks to people driving by Saturday. They were also accepting donations.

“It was an amazing hour full of love for one another,” wrote Lori Bosarge with the alliance. She sent us these images. Another giveaway is planned in the future. Recently the CDC recommended people wear face coverings in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.