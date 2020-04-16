Hightower calls for China, W.H.O. investigation

Following the lead of President Trump and Senate candidate Jeff Sessions, Lower Alabama Republican congressional candidate Bill Hightower Wednesday slammed China and the World Health Organization for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Communist Chinese government knew more than they told the world for too long, but it is clear we may never get straight answers from them,” Hightower said in a statement. “That is why it is critical that Congress holds public hearings to hear from officials from the World Health Organization about what they knew, when they knew it, and what protocols they had in place to address it.”
Tuesday, President Trump said he would halt U.S. funding for the W.H.O.
“The American people have a right to know what protocols and procedures the W.H.O. had in place to address epidemics and pandemics at the start of this outbreak and learn what the W.H.O. did in response to the spread of the coronavirus,” Hightower said.
Hightower, a former state senator from Mobile, faces Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl in the Republican Run Off Election on July 14.