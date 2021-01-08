High demand for vaccines in NW Florida; how to make an appointment

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There is a high demand for COVID-19 vaccines and many people say it’s difficult to make an appointment.

In Escambia County, more than 5,100 people have been vaccinated but more than 10,000 have signed up to receive one.

“We certainly encourage everyone to be patient as the state works to distribute additional supplies,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.

The vaccinations are currently going to healthcare workers, first responders, nursing home residents and those who are 65 and older.

Mayor Robinson says he and other mayors in Gulf Breeze, Milton and Century are asking Escambia and Santa Rosa County commissioners to send letters to Gov. Ron Desantis asking to have a state facility set up here to speed up the process.

“The same way they had the UWF test facility, we would like something like that..a kind of facility that would be able to do vaccinations in Northwest Florida,” Mayor Robinson said.

Gov. Desantis was in Pensacola Wednesday at Olive Baptist Church where Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital ran a clinic for two days vaccinating 3,500 people.

The local health departments are still leading the vaccine effort but the state is relying more on hospitals to help. As demand increases, there is another clinic just announced for early next week.

“I know we just had another announcement that they’re doing another round of vaccines Monday in Milton and at Olive Baptist Church and so we need to just continue that supply coming to Escambia and Santa Rosa County,” Escambia County Commission Chair Robert Bender said.

Milton Community Center and Olive Baptist Church are hosting the clinics.

Appointments for vaccines at Sacred Heart must be made online at getsacredheartcare.com.

You can still request a vaccination at the Escambia County Health Department website although they have released the following statement:

“At this time, FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments have reached capacity. When vaccine supply becomes available, FDOH-Escambia staff will resume scheduling appointments. We encourage residents to take advantage of opportunities offered through other partners to get vaccinated.”

LATEST STORIES