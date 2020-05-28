HEROES Act would provide second round of stimulus checks, may potentially stop some layoffs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Negotiations on the HEROES Act are underway. If it passes, it would provide a second round of stimulus checks of up to $1,200 for Americans across the country and it could also potentially put a stop to some layoffs. It already passed the House, so the next step is Senate approval.

House democrats proposed the $3-trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill. If it passes, a number of things would happen. A second round of stimulus payments would be sent out. People who are unemployed would get an extension of the $600 federal unemployment compensation and unemployment benefits until 2021. There would also be a policy encouraging employers to keep their staff on payroll.

Senator Doug Jones says if this doesn’t pass, there could be dire consequences.

“They’re gonna have to start laying off essential workers like firemen, police officers. We don’t want to see that happen. If we’re not careful, we’re gonna see layoffs in the postal service. that heroes package that passed the house also gives funding to keep the postal office running. It’s very important to keep postal services running, particularly in our rural areas. That postal service is the lifeline for some folks,” Senator Jones said.

The bill also modifies or expands a wide range of other programs and policies, including those regarding Medicare and Medicaid, health insurance, veterans benefits, prisons, and pension and retirement plans.

Right now there is no time frame set on a Senate vote.

You can see the bill online here.

LATEST STORIES