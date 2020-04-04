HereForGood251: How a Stapleton printing company is helping small businesses in Lower Alabama

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Small businesses are one of the entities becoming collateral damage as we delve further into the COVID-19 pandemic.

With “Stay at Home” orders now issued all across the Gulf Coast, these shops and restaurants won’t be at full operating capacity anytime soon.

Brad Busbin, owner of CostaPrint, has a way to get those businesses some extra income, without physically bringing customers through the door.

He’s offering to print T-Shirts with the companies’ logos and selling those T-Shirts for $20, with $10 per shirt going straight back to the company. Busbin is not charging the companies for the manufacturing of the shirts.

“I’m lucky enough to be able to sell stuff online, and hopefully I’ll be able to sell these shirts for some of these other businesses,” he said.

If you would like to connect with Busbin to get shirts made, or you want to buy a shirt, visit the CostaPrint’s website, and click “Click Here To Support.”

LATEST STORIES: