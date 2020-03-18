Health officials recommend dentists, orthodontists only stay open for emergency visits

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- The American Dental Association (ADA) is advising dentists’ and orthodontists’ offices to only stay open for emergency procedures.

This comes on the heels of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s recommendation that all non-urgent dental procedures between Thursday, March 19 and Friday, April 10 be postponed.

“In order for dentistry to do its part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the ADA recommends dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks. Concentrating on emergency dental care will allow us to care for our emergency patients and alleviate the burden that dental emergencies would place on hospital emergency,” the ADA’s advisory reads.



South Alabama Orthodontist are one of the many offices that decided to follow the recommendation and is now only seeing emergency only patients.



