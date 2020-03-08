Health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in Fresno County, second in Central Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 in Fresno County on Saturday.

Officials say it is a travel-related case and was not community-acquired. They say two travelers presented themselves for testing after returning from a Grand Princess cruise on Friday, March 6.

One of the tests returned as a presumptive positive case. The family of this individual is self-monitoring with Fresno County Public Department of Health oversight, according to health officials.

“There is no immediate threat to the general public, and the FCDPH is not recommending cancellation of events, closure of schools, or buildings at this time. The FCDPH has plans in place to inform and protect all residents, limit exposures to any new cases if identified, and address concerns as they arise,” the health dept. said in a statement.

Health officials encourage Fresno county residents, students, workers, and visitors to continue to engage in their regular activities and practice good public health hygiene as this is the height of the flu season.

“The FCDPH is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and local agencies to monitor COVID-19 that originated in Wuhan, China in December 2019,” the health dept. said.

Officials say it is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.