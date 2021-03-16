Health leaders discuss new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Tuesday, March 16, to discuss the new eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Governor Tate Reeves announced on Monday that the vaccine would be available for all Mississippians on Tuesday, March 16.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig will discuss the vaccination efforts. The news conference starts at 2:00 p.m.

People can get vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites in counties across the state, at private clinics and community health centers and some pharmacies, like Walmart and Walgreens.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.