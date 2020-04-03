AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday, you can watch a number of HBO shows, documentaries and other programming for free.
By using HBO Now or the HBO Go app on any platform that supports them, you can watch some of HBO’s most popular shows for all of April.
On social media, HBO is branding the promotion as #StayHomeBoxOffice. HBO is an acronym for Home Box Office.
HBO is going to launch a new streaming service in May, HBO Max, and this is one way that the company could gain some customers.
Here’s what you can watch for free, without a subscription, from HBO:
9 Full Series
- Ballers (5 Seasons)
- Barry (2 Seasons)
- Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
- Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
- The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
- Succession (2 Seasons)
- True Blood (7 Seasons
- Veep (7 Seasons)
- The Wire (5 Seasons)
10 Docuseries and Documentaries
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
20 Warner Bros. Theatricals
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn’t It Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
LATEST STORIES:
- 181 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 1,358 total cases with 29 deaths
- Toyota plant to make face shields in Huntsville
- Hobby Lobby ordered to close after defying coronavirus-prompted orders
- HBO offering more than 500 hours of shows, movies for free in April
- Ships with coronavirus patients dock in Florida