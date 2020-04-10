#HAWAIISTRONG: Hotels illuminate with hope and aloha throughout Waikiki

Coronavirus

by: Kristy Tamashiro

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Amid the ongoing Coroanvirus pandemic, the streets of Waikiki are much emptier than we’re used to. However, hope continues to shine through the heart of Oahu.

Many Marriott properties are producing light displays on their hotels to give a message of hope during these trying times.

The Sheraton Waikiki has a heart light display that shines through over 64 rooms on 11 floors.

The process is a team effort with front desk managers and engineers collaborating together.

Despite the hard work and days of preparation, the hotel staff says they hope to spread a message of hope and love during these rough times to our community and the rest of the world.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories