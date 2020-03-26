Hangout Fest sends note to fans on payment plan, payments postponed until April 15

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The public relations department for Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores sent a copy of the e-mail to fans for the festival scheduled for May 15-17.

The email sent for those still paying off their tickets says the payment plan is postponed until April 15. There is no word yet if the fully paid tickets will be refunded if the event is closed for COVID-19 concerns. Currently, the event comes after the mandated down time from the CDC.

An Important Message Regarding Hangout Fest Payment Plans You are receiving this message as you have one or more payment installments left due on your Hangout Fest order. Due to the rapidly changing scenario caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Hangout Fest has decided to suspend all payment plan payments until April 15. While we continue to hope that this crisis eases soon and Hangout Festival can happen in May, we are simultaneously working furiously to assess all options with the goal of providing clarity to the Hangout Festival community as soon as possible. We hope that by suspending payments, we can relieve some financial obligations to our customers and also alleviate concerns they may have in making further payments during this uncertain time. Should you have questions regarding your payment plan, please reach out to festival ticketing by phone at (855)-725-1823, or by email at support@festivalticketing.com. We hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy.

