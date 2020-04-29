Hair salons forced to stay closed, owners upset at decision

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hair salons and barber shops across Alabama remain closed as of Wednesday. Empty chairs mean no income for these workers who are hoping for relief soon.

“We weren’t really too worried about income or anything at the time we were like we’re going to do what the governor is asking us to do,” said Korey Smith, owner of Hair-Rageous Salon in Bay Minette.

She complied with state orders and closed her shop, but she expected better news this week when Governor Kay Ivey announces the first phase of reopening the state.

“It is upsetting to a lot of us because there’s people who don’t have any other way to feed their families right now. It’s coming down to do they do what the governors saying or do they go against it because they have to feed their families,” she said.

It’s a similar story for a lot of people who are out of work right now.

“There’s nothing I’d like more than to walk back in and things be normal, but our normal looks very different moving forward,” said Teri McLemore, owner of Alabama School of Nail Technology & Cosmetology.

She’s hoping things change soon, but she knows it will take some time for things to return to somewhat normal.

“I feel scared about what’s to come for our industry,” she said.

There’s no timeframe at this point as to when salons could reopen in Alabama. News 5 will keep you updated on any changes that are announced.

