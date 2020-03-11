Gyms taking action to protect members from coronavirus

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — In every corner of the Planet Fitness in Daphne, Alabama you’ll find trash cans nearly overflowing with used paper towels, and employees constantly vigilant about emptying them out. That’s because the gym, and its members are wiping down the equipment probably more than ever before.

Asking members to step up this effort is just one of the precautions Planet Fitness and other fitness facilities are trying to prevent the spread of not only coronavirus, but the flu. The CEO of Planet Fitness emailed its members nation-wide Tuesday about what they are doing. You can read that entire email below.

At the Daphne Planet Fitness location, they’ve also posted a large sign asking members to wipe down equipment after every use.

Members are also no longer handing their membership cards to employees to scan, instead the scanners are placed where the members can do so themselves.

UNEDITED EMAIL FROM PLANET FITNESS CEO:

At Planet Fitness, the health and wellness of our team and our members is our #1 priority. As part of our ongoing commitment to providing a clean, safe, and welcoming workout environment, we have extensive cleanliness policies and procedures in place to help protect against the spread of bacteria and germs.

WHAT WE DO:

Our team members conduct regular and thorough cleaning of all equipment, surfaces, and areas of the club and gym floor using disinfectant cleaning supplies. In addition, we regularly complete overnight deep cleaning of the facility.

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

Wipe down equipment before and after each use with the disinfectant spray provided at our sanitation stations located throughout the gym floor

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your sleeve or arm – not into your hands

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

For your well-being and the well-being of others, if you’re sick please stay home and take care of yourself

With cold and flu season upon us and heightened awareness around the Coronavirus (COVID-19), please know that we are closely monitoring the situation and will follow instructions and recommendations issued by public health authorities or government agencies as needed.



We’re proud of our high cleanliness standards and the proactive, preventative measures we take to protect against the spread of bacteria and germs. Thank you for your ongoing support and shared efforts to help keep our communities strong and healthy!

Thank you,

Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness CEO

