Gyms open, space equipment out as amended Safer at Home goes into effect

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Anytime Fitness in Spanish Fort is one of many gyms that let members back in Monday.

“We’re a small gym, we get to know all our members, we’re like family,” said owner Leah Hebert.

This location was actually ready a couple of weeks ago. So ready, in fact, that Hebert sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

“Our biggest objective to reach out to the governor was just to say we’re ready to open, we’re in compliance, we’re a small gym,” she said.

The management team has spaced out equipment — and where that wasn’t possible, they shut down machines for the time being. For example, only every other treadmill is on and open.

Hebert said she was thrilled to get members back in, because not only is the gym a spot for phyiscal health, but mental health as well.

“People forget about the whole mental and psychological part of your health and your wellness,” she said.

