Gulfport Clinic changes COVID-19 testing site and times

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The temporary Memorial Physician Clinic Drive-Up COVID-19 testing site set up for Saturday April 25 has been rescheduled.

NEW TIMES AND LOCATIONS:

District 3 – West Harrison Civic Center, Friday, April 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 4670 Espy Ave., Long Beach

District 5 – Woolmarket Civic Center, Tuesday, April 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi

Call the COVID-19 Hotline, (228) 867-5000.

Only individuals that meet medical criteria during the screening process will be tested for COVID-19.

For patients that have insurance, Memorial will seek reimbursement, however, no out-of- pocket expense or co-pay is expected at the time of service. Those without insurance are asked to partner with the clinical staff at time-of-service to review options.

LATEST STORIES: