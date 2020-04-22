Gulfport Clinic changes COVID-19 testing site and times

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The temporary Memorial Physician Clinic Drive-Up COVID-19 testing site set up for Saturday April 25 has been rescheduled.
NEW TIMES AND LOCATIONS:
- District 3 – West Harrison Civic Center, Friday, April 24,
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 4670 Espy Ave., Long Beach
- District 5 – Woolmarket Civic Center, Tuesday, April 28,
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
- Call the COVID-19 Hotline, (228) 867-5000.
Only individuals that meet medical criteria during the screening process will be tested for COVID-19.
For patients that have insurance, Memorial will seek reimbursement, however, no out-of- pocket expense or co-pay is expected at the time of service. Those without insurance are asked to partner with the clinical staff at time-of-service to review options.
