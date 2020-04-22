Gulfport Clinic changes COVID-19 testing site and times

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The temporary Memorial Physician Clinic Drive-Up COVID-19 testing site set up for Saturday April 25 has been rescheduled.

NEW TIMES AND LOCATIONS:

  • District 3 – West Harrison Civic Center, Friday, April 24,
    • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 4670 Espy Ave., Long Beach
  • District 5 – Woolmarket Civic Center, Tuesday, April 28,
    • 9 a.m.  – 3 p.m. 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi  
  • Call the COVID-19 Hotline, (228) 867-5000.

Only individuals that meet medical criteria during the screening process will be tested for COVID-19.

For patients that have insurance, Memorial will seek reimbursement, however, no out-of- pocket expense or co-pay is expected at the time of service. Those without insurance are asked to partner with the clinical staff at time-of-service to review options. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories