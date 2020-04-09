Gulf Winds Credit Union donates $100K to help healthcare workers, first responders

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Winds Credit Union has committed $100,000 to help those on the front lines battling COVID-19.

Gulf Winds is donating $65,000 to Ascension Sacred Heart to help the hospital purchase personal protective equipment for its staff and $15,000 worth of PPE for first responders across the area. The remaining $20,000 will be committed to Gulf Winds partners in Alabama and Tallahassee but the specifics of those partnerships are being finalized.

“There are countless people in our community being directly or indirectly impacted by the pandemic,” said Gulf Winds’ CEO/President, Chris Rutledge. “We are fully committed to helping our members and team through this event, but we also want to do our part to support the broader community.”

