Gulf Shores to close all public beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores mayor Robert Craft has announced plans to close all of the city’s public beaches starting Friday morning.

This comes after the mayor and city council declared a state of emergency in the city Wednesday.

Baldwin County Commissioners will meet Thursday morning to discuss COVID-19 in relation to the county’s beaches.

The commission will “consider and/or authorize the Baldwin County Commission to request the Governor of Alabama to close public beaches located in the unincorporated Baldwin County areas due to the Coronavirus.”

The public beach in Gulf Shores is city property. Fort Morgan is county property. The City of Orange Beach does not have the authority to close the beaches. All beaches behind condos and beach houses are considered private.

